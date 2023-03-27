Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $90.75 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

