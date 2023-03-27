Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

