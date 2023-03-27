Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 923,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

