Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

