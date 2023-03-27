Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 163 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

MCD stock opened at $271.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

