WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.22 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

