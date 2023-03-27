Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 828 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq



Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

