Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $290.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

