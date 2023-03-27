Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWV stock opened at $228.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.04 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

