Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 440 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $71.59 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.