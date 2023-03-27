Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.25 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

