Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

