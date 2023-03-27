Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

GILD stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

