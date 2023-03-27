Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $191.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

