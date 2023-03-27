Tsfg LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 914.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

