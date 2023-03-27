Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

