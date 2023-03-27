CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.