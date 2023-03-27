Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $59.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

