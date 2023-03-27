CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $101,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

