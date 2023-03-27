Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $11,204.96 and $181,932.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00199066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,766.30 or 1.00025954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,007.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.