SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 14,957 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.1% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

