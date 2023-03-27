EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in EVgo were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVgo by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EVgo by 50.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EVgo by 54.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Stock Up 2.4 %

EVGO opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVgo Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

