SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $88.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

