Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,997,000 after buying an additional 936,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after buying an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

