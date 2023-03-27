Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $212.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average of $255.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $206.75 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

