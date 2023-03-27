Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $264.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.