SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 1,639 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 27,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

