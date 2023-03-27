Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.09) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.39) to GBX 2,860 ($35.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.51) to GBX 2,840 ($34.88) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

