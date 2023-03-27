Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $182.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

