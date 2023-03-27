iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 182,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,155,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.85 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

