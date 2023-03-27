Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 21,148 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

