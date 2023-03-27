Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

