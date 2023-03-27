Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 5,663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

