Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

ESGV stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

