SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 586 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 837.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $201.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

