SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

