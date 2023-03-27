Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 7,540 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FMAR opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

