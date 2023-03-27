Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $79.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

