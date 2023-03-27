SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.27 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

