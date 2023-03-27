Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Fluor stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
