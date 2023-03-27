Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $6.62 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. MongoDB accounts for about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

