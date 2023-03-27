Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 24,556 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

