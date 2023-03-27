Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FNDF stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

