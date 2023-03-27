Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 108,722 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,722 shares during the period. Tenable comprises 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Tenable worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

