NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.88 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

