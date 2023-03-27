Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,585 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Atlassian accounts for 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25,723.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,761,000 after buying an additional 934,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

TEAM stock opened at $153.03 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,101 shares of company stock worth $41,380,987 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

