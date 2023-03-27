Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $45.63 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.