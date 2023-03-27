The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.