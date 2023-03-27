Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,874 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.