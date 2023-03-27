Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Cut by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,004,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,657,000 after purchasing an additional 69,727 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $10,219,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.